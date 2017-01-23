In a story that is particularly pertinent today, given the current environment as Americans grapple with the issue of gun legislation, gun violence survivor Mary Jo Buttafuoco’s life story is being made into an unscripted documentary to coincide with the 25th year mark of the shooting that left her recovering after being shot in the face. Tent City and Freemantle just optioned Buttafuoco’s life rights and will develop her life story with her.

In 1992, Buttafuoco opened her front door and was shot in the head by her husband’s 16 year-old mistress and her life became nothing she recognized anymore. The injury left her struggling to survive, multiple surgeries and facial reconstruction after a bullet entered her brain (where it still remains). The story made international headlines and generated multiple TV movies. The shooter became known as the ‘Long Island Lolita’ because of her young age.



Buttafuoco’s subsequent 2010 book — Getting it Through My Thick Skull: Why I Stayed, What I Learned, and What Millions of People Involved with Sociopaths Need to Know — which she wrote with Julie McCarron became a best-seller. Oftentimes the victims become forgotten in shootings, but after Buttafuoco recovered and divorced her husband, she started out on the speaker circuit to talk about what happened to her.

“Everyone thinks they know Mary Jo’s story and now 25 years later we are honored to help tell her story of a woman who survived and is still picking up the pieces,” said Lori Rothschild Ansaldi who will serve as one of the executive producers on the project.

The deal was brokered by Katie Zwick and Christina Kuo at CAA. Sharlene Martin of Martin Literary and Media Management (who reps Buttafuoco) will serve as an executive producer with Ansaldi and Lisa Bourgoujian of Tent City Entertainment. MLM sold Boston-based ABC News producer Michele McPhee book about the brother terrorists behind the Boston Bombing — Maxiumum Harm — last month to Glass Entertainment Group which is developing it as a documentary series.