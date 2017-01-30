EXCLUSIVE: Marvel and Freeform have found their Cloak and Dagger for the new straight-to-series coming-of-age live-action drama based on the Marvel characters. Former Disney Channel star Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph (The Night Of) have landed the leads in the new Freeform drama series Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger follows the interracial romance between Tandy Bowen (Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Joseph), who come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart — but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.

“The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy,” said Cloak & Dagger executive producer/showrunner Joe Pokaski. “When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We’re so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger, which had been in the works at Freeform’s predecessor ABC Family for about five years, is a co-production of Marvel Studios and ABC Signature Studios. It joins two Marvel series for ABC: series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the upcoming The Inhumans.



“Marvel is delighted to have found our “Cloak & Dagger,” said Jeph Loeb, Head of Marvel Television and Executive Producer. “Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph encompass the true essence of the characters and we are excited for the audience to see them in these roles.”

Here is more info on the two characters:



Tandy­ (Oliva Holt – “Dagger”) Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event.

Tyrone (Aubrey Joesph – “Cloak”) ­ Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes Forever.

Holt, who is also a recording artist, is repped by Management 360, Paradigm Talent Agency, & Morris Yorn. Joseph is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and Jeff Gill at Jordan, Gill and Dornbaum.