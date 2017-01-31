Open Road Films has set October 13 for the nationwide release of their Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall pic Marshall.

The movie, directed by Oscar nominee Django Unchained producer and House Party director Reginald Hudlin stars Chadwick Boseman as legendary attorney and title Supreme Court Justice, Josh Gad as lawyer Sam Friedman, Kate Hudson, Dan Stevens ,James Cromwell, Sterling K. Brown and Keesha Sharp. Paula Wagner is producing through her Chestnut Ridge Productions banner along with Jonathan Sanger and Hudlin.

Director Reginald Hudlin stated: “I can’t wait for the world to see this movie. It’s a thriller, not a biopic, about an early case of one of the greatest lawyers in American history. In a time when we need heroes who fight for justice, Marshall is an inspirational movie that brings people together. And it’s a lot more fun than anyone expects.”

Open Road Films CEO Tom Ortenberg added: “Thurgood Marshall spent his whole life fighting for justice and his story has never been more relevant. We are living in volatile times and this film, as well as the entire career of Justice Marshall, serves as a potent reminder that fighting injustice is as important today as it was before and during the Civil Rights Movement. We are incredibly proud of all the work that went into Marshall – particularly the top-notch filmmaking from director Reginald Hudlin and producer Paula Wagner, as well as fantastic performances from Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson, Sterling K. Brown, Dan Stevens, James Cromwell and the entire cast. We are looking forward to sharing this film with all Americans and audiences around the world.”