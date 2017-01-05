A stepped-up editing schedule on his new film Going Places has forced John Turturro to withdraw from an upcoming Broadway revival of Arthur Miller’s The Price. Don’t expect to see long lines at the American Airlines Theatre demanding refunds, however. Stepping into the leading role of Victor Franz in the Roundabout Theatre Company production is Mark Ruffalo, joining a cast that includes Tony Shalhoub, Danny DeVito and Jessica Hecht. Steppenwolf Theatre Co. vet Terry Kinney is directing.

Previews of the drama, about two estranged brothers re-opening old wounds as they negotiate the sale of their late father’s estate, are slated to begin February 16, with the official opening a month later.

Tuesday night at the New York Film Critics Awards gala, Turturro expressed remorse about leaving the drama; like Ruffalo (also at the event), he maintains strong connections to the theater. But finishing his long-held pet film project took precedence. It’s a remake, sort of, of the 1974 Bertrand Blier film about two guys and a gal on a rude, crude spree. Turturro produced, wrote, directed and stars in the film, which also advances his bad boy bowler role of Jesus Quintana from the Coen Brothers’ The Big Lebowski.

The Americanized version, Turturro told Deadline, reflects Blier’s original thoughts. “He always wanted to do a road movie,” Turturro said. “His inspiration was the [Bob] Hope and [Bing] Crosby road films.” Just add raunch.