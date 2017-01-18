Mark Hamill, the beloved Star Wars actor, is taking a little time out to voice an animated Lovecraft feature. He, along with Jeffrey Combs (Transformers Prime), Christopher Plumme and Doug Bradley (Hellraiser) have been set for the voice cast in the upcoming animated feature Howard Lovecraft and the Undersea Kingdom from Shout! Factory and Arcana Studios. Written, directed and produced by Sean Patrick O’Reilly, the film is the adaption of Bruce Brown’s bestselling graphic novel of the same name, and marks the second installment of Howard Lovecraft animated film series. It is scheduled to be released in late 2017.

The first in the series was Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom. Both Plummer and Bradley are coming back for the second installment. Other voice case in the first were Ron Perlman and Jane Curtin.

This new fantasy film follows a young Howard Lovecraft and his friend ‘Spot’ on an adventure from the frozen wasteland to the depths of a mysterious ocean. The movie entwines new storytelling, actual events of H.P. Lovecraft’s life, iconic elements of his writings and literary characters that include Cthulhu and Shoggoth.

Hamill will voice Dr. Henry Armitage. Combs has been cast in the role of King Abdul while Plummer and Doug Bradley will be reprising their roles as Dr. Herbert West and Nyarlathotep.

Howard Lovecraft and the Frozen Kingdom was produced by Michelle O’Reilly. The art director and senior modeler is Gary Yuen with Chris Trinh as its senior editor. The CG supervisor is Martin Bastian.