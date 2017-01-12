Former PalmStar Media exec Mark Fasano has joined Los Angeles and New York-based production banner Nickel City Pictures as Partner and President of Production.

It will see Fasano team up with former Palm Star colleagues Ankur Rungta and Vishal Rungta, who launched the banner last year. In the new role, Fasano will be responsible for overseeing production of the company’s slate, which is focussed on commercial film and television content across all genres. Fasano previously held the same position at PalmStar Media, where he was involved in the development of titles such as American Ultra, starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kristen Stewart; Keanu Reeves starrer The Whole Truth and Netflix action-comedy True Memoirs of an International Assassin starring Kevin James.

Additionally, Nickel City has just closed investment from Hamza Talhouni’s Olive Tree Capital, which will provide the company with financing capabilities from a close network of family offices and high net worth investors. In certain instances, Olive Tree will also co-finance development alongside the company’s existing development partner, Telepool GmbH.

Nickel City Pictures is in active development on a slate of projects, including the adaptation of acclaimed French graphic novel Naja, which the company is producing alongside Thunder Road Pictures and Entertainment 360. The adaptation is being written by J.P. Davis and will be directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan.

“I’m very excited to be joining the Nickel City team,” said Fasano. “It was a natural fit given our complimentary skillsets and longstanding relationship. The partnerships Ankur and Vishal have built with Telepool and Olive Tree put the company in a strong position to produce multiple films per year.”

Talhouni added: “Nickel City Pictures is an ideal partner for Olive Tree as we continue to diversify our global portfolio with innovative and unique companies.”