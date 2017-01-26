“The hope for technology, I think, is that it helps us,” said Marjorie Prime actor Jon Hamm this week at the Sundance Film Festival. “The reality is often that it has unintended consequences, but I think that our film actually deals in the more hopeful part of that,” the Emmy winner added. “Which is nice, honestly, and it’s a big part of why the project attracted me originally and a big part of why I think the film resonates so strongly and emotionally.”

Based on Jordan Harrison’s 2014 Pulitzer Prize nominated play about a not too distant future where we can have hologram versions of our departed love ones, the Michael Almereyda directed film debuted at the Robert Redford founded fest on January 23. Having won the Sloan Feature Film Prize at SFF 2017, Marjorie Prime stars Hamm, Geena Davis, Tim Robbins and the acclaimed Lois Smith, reprising her role from the stage version.

Almereyda, Davis, Smith and Hamm dropped by the Deadline Studio at Sundance 2017 presented by Applegate to discuss the movie and the increasingly complicated intersection between life, death and tech – watch the full interview above.

With two previous screenings under its belt this Sundance, Marjorie Prime is showing tonight in Salt Lake City and once more in Park City on Saturday before the festival ends on January 29.

