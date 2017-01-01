Though she ended up the butt of internet jokes well into the wee hours of newly-minted 2017, Mariah Carey is mostly shrugging off an embarassing – and frustrating – series of mishaps during her performance last night on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

“Sh*t happens,” she said on Twitter following the performance and ensuing online mockery, wishing fans a happy new year. “Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Shit happens 😩 Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!🎉 Here's to making more headlines in 2017 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

The snafu happened last night in New York at around 11:30 PM. Carey, who was the final singer before the annual event’s East Coast count down, became visibly frustrated by a malfunction with her vocal track, styminig her lip syncing, during a performance of her 1991 hit song “Emotions”.

According to sources speaking to Billboard magazine, Carey had experienced a difficult and highly abbreviated rehearsal process prior to the New Year’s Eve festivities, amd couldn’t hear her vocal track through her in-ear monitor. She stopped singing and attempted to find her place in the track again, owning up to the crowd what was happening, eventually letting the crowd sing instead. She tried to get things back in focus with the follow up song, “We Belong Together”, but ended up refusing to lip sync citing issues with her ear piece.

Online fans had a field day, joking about the accident with this tweet summing up the mood (and assessment of the year):

With 15 minutes remaining, 2016 claimed its final victim: Mariah Carey's career — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) January 1, 2017

However, judging by her reaction, Mariah isn’t sweating it. Probably she figures there’s got to be a way to move on.