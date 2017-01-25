Manuel Garcia-Rulfo has been cast as Marquez in Fox’s Murder On The Orient Express, the remake based on Agatha Christie classic novel directed by Kenneth Branagh. He joins a stellar cast that includes Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Judi Dench, Penelope Cruz, Josh Gad and Leslie Odom Jr. as well as Branagh. Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, Mark Gordon and Branagh are producing along with Michael Schaefer, Aditya Sood and Judy Hofflund. Agatha Christie Ltd.’s James Prichard and Hilary Strong are executive producing, and Steve Asbell overseeing for Fox. Last seen in Antoine Fuqua’s The Magnificent Seven, Garcia-Rulfo also recently completed shooting on Soldado. He is repped by WME and LBI Entertainment.

Rex/Shutterstock

Vivica A. Fox is set to co-star in The Mafia Ain’t Dead, an action comedy from Artistic Fortune Entertainment/ Safier Entertainment also starring Obba Babatunde and Teen Wolf actor Cody Saintgnue. Gregori J. Martin is directing from a script by Richard Emmanuilidis. The pic is about about a washed-up Italian-American boxer with a passion for the history of the Mafioso, who convinces his friends to start their own mafia. Dru Davis of Artistic Fortune and Saintgnue are producing with Jared Safier of Safier Ent attached as exec producer. Fox, known for Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill and Independence Day, is repped by Media Artist Group.