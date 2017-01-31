Michael Nouri (The Slap) and Ben Weber (Secret Life of the American Teenager) have joined the cast of Discovery Channel’s upcoming FBI crime-drama Manifesto, from Lionsgate and Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti’s Trigger Street Productions.

The series will tell the story of how FBI agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Sam Worthington) deployed a radical approach to intelligence gathering to take down Ted Kaczynski, portrayed by Paul Bettany, also known as the “Unabomber,” one of the most infamous criminal masterminds in the world. Nouri will play Penthouse founder Bob Guccione and Weber will portray Andy Genelli, former head of the Unabom Task Force. They join previously announced cast Jane Lynch, Chris Noth, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Mark Duplass, Jeremy Bobb, Lynn Collins, Katja Herbers and Brian F. O’Byrne.

Spacey and Brunetti executive produce through their Trigger Street Productions banner. Black List writer Andrew Sodroski penned the pilot and several episodes and also will exec produce along with Troy Searer and Discovery’s John Goldwyn. Emmy winner Greg Yaitanes will be showrunner for the series and direct all episodes.

Nouri, who appeared in NBC miniseries The Slap, will next be seen in the film Woman Walks Ahead starring Jessica Chastain. On the TV side, he recently guest-starred in Blue Bloods, Chicago PD, and Heartbeat. Nouri is repped by Stone Manners Salners Agency, Diamond Management, and Burstein Company.

Weber’s credits include roles in series Coach Carter, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Sex and the City, and one of those silly, but iconic, cavemen in the original GEICO commercials. Weber is repped by Brady, Brannon & Rich.