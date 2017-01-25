Discovery Channel is rounding out the cast its upcoming FBI crime-drama Manifesto, from Lionsgate and Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti’s Trigger Street Productions.

Mark Duplass (Togetherness, Blue Jay), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick, Godless), Lynn Collins (X-Men Origins: Wolverine), Katja Herbers (Manhattan, The Leftovers), and Brían F. O’Byrne (Mildred Pierce, Aquarius) have signed on to the anticipated scripted series set to air this year.

The series will tell the story of how FBI agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald (Sam Worthington) deployed a radical approach to intelligence gathering to take down Ted Kaczynski, portrayed by Paul Bettany, also known as the “Unabomber,” one of the most infamous criminal masterminds in the world.

Duplass will play David Kaczynski, Ted Kaczynski’s younger brother; Bobb is Stan Cole, a seasoned FBI agent and Ackerman’s “foul-mouthed pit bull”; Collins plays Natalie, a post-doc in linguistics at Stanford; Katja Herbers is Linda, David Kaczinski’s wife; and O’Byrne portrays Frank McAlpine, the FBI’s master profiler and Fitzgerald’s professor who leads the Behavioral Analysis Unit.

Spacey and Brunetti executive produce through their Trigger Street Productions banner. Black List writer Andrew Sodroski penned the pilot and also will exec produce along with Troy Searer and Discovery’s John Goldwyn. Emmy winner Greg Yaitanes will be showrunner for the series and direct all episodes.

Production begins January 30 in Atlanta.