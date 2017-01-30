Mandela Van Peebles is set for Lionsgate’s forthcoming sequel Saw: Legacy, the eight installment in the horror film franchise. The pic is directed by sibling duo Peter and Michael Spierig from a script by Pete Goldfinger, Josh Stolberg, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. In theaters October 27, just in time for Halloween, the franchise revolves around John Kramer, also known as “Jigsaw,” who traps victims in situations that test their will to live. Producers are Mark Burg, Gregg Hoffman, and Oren Koules, the trio that has produced all eight films. Peebles most recently appeared in A&E’s Roots remake and was opposite Nicolas Cage in the film USS Indianapolis: Men Of Courage. He is repped by Primary Wave Entertainment.

Canadian actor Frank Cassini is the latest to be cast in the Smith Brothers’ sci-fi thriller Volition, joining his real-life brother John Cassini in the pic directed by Tony Dean Smith from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ryan W. Smith. It’s about a man, afflicted with clairvoyance, who tries to change his fate when a series of events leads to a vision of his own murder. The Smith Brothers will produce with Paly Productions and filming is set to being spring 2017. Cassini’s credits include The Watchmen, The Bridge, and Continuum.