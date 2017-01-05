The 2017 South By Southwest Film Festival will open with the world premiere of Terrence Malick’s Song To Song, SXSW said today. Starring Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, and Natalie Portman and set in the Austin music scene, Song To Song follows two entangled couples chasing success and bringing seduction and betrayal into their lives. The film will screen opening night, Friday, March 10.

SXSW also announced the first set of of other films set to world premiere at the 2017 festival, including: dark comedy-thriller Small Town Crime from writer-directors Eshom Nelms and Ian Nelms; the drama Spettacolo, from directors Jeff Malmberg and Chris Shellen; the coming-of-age Muslim melodrama Signature Move, from first time filmmaker Jennifer Reeder andstarring Fawzia Mirza; and Residente, which follows Puerto Rican rapper René Pérez Joglar’s chronicle of his global exploration of his genetic roots.

On the television front, SXSW 2017 will also see the world premiere of Starz’s upcoming series American Gods, directed by David Slade. Developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green and based on the acclaimed novel by Neil Gaiman, the show stars Ricky Whittle, Ian McShane and Emily Browning. Also announced today, Viacom NEXT’s The Melody of Dust, the first of several projects to be featured in SXSW film’s new VR/AR strand.

The 2017 SXSW Film Festival will be held March 10-19, with the full slate of programming to be announced January 31. Today’s announced programming is:

American Gods (World Premiere)

Director: David Slade, Screenwriters: Bryan Fuller, Michael Green

Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel, American Gods follows Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) in a magical world where a battle is brewing between the Old Gods and the New Gods.

The Melody of Dust (World Premiere)

Director: Viacom NEXT

A musical journey for the HTC Vive. Explore a mysterious world where every object contains a unique melody. Featuring original musical compositions by Hot Sugar, this experience brings you inside the tortured mind of a musician.

Residente (World Premiere)

Director: René Pérez Joglar

After taking a DNA test, Latin America’s most decorated artist – Rene Perez (AKA Residente), embarks on a global adventure, to trace the footsteps of his ancestors and record his latest album.

Signature Move (World Premiere)

Director: Jennifer Reeder, Screenwriters: Fawzia Mirza, Lisa Donato

A secret new romance with Alma forces Zaynab to confront her complicated relationship with her recently widowed mother. In this coming-of-age Muslim melodrama, Zaynab copes by taking up Lucha-style wrestling.

Cast: Fawzia Mirza, Shabana Azmi, Sari Sanchez, Audrey Francis, Charin Alvarez, Mark Hood, Molly Brennan

Small Town Crime (World Premiere)

Directors/Screenwriters: Eshom Nelms, Ian Nelms

Ex-cop, Mike Kendall, finds the body of a young woman and, in an act of self-redemption, becomes hellbent on finding the killer. While his uncouth, quirky detective style helps break the case, his dogged determination puts his family in danger.

Cast: John Hawkes, Anthony Anderson, Octavia Spencer, Robert Forster, Clifton Collins, Jr.

Song To Song (World Premiere)

Director: Terrence Malick

In this modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye and BV, and music mogul Cook and the waitress whom he ensnares — chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.

Cast: Rooney Mara, Ryan Gosling, Michael Fassbender, Natalie Portman

Spettacolo (World Premiere)

Directors: Jeff Malmberg, Chris Shellen, Screenwriter: Chris Shellen

For the past 50 years, the villagers of a tiny hill town in Tuscany have turned their lives into a play that the entire town writes and performs. “Spettacolo” is a portrait of this tradition through the eyes of the last man trying to keep it alive.