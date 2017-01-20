Malcolm-Jamal Warner (American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson) has been cast in a series regular role in ABC’s straight-to-series drama Ten Days in the Valley.

Kyra Sedgwick stars as Jane Sadler, an overworked television producer and single mother in the middle of a fractious separation. When her young daughter goes missing in the middle of the night, Jane’s world — and her controversial police series — implodes. Life imitates art: everything’s a mystery, everyone has a secret, and no one can be trusted. Warner will play Matt, the head writer on Jane’s (Sedgwick) cable cop show.

Warner recently played AC Cowlings on FX’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning limited series American Crime Story: The People vs O.J. Simpson and currently recurs on USA’s Suits and TNT’s Major Crimes. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Warner Management and LINK Entertainment.