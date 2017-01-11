Fox has announced spring premiere dates for its new time-travel comedy series Making History, new unscripted series Kicking & Screaming and new event series Shots Fired and Prison Break, which originally was scheduled for January and was delayed, and return dates for The Last Man On Earth, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Gotham and Lucifer.

Making History premieres Sunday March 5 at 8:30 PM. It will be followed by Family Guy at 9 PM and the return of Last Man on Earth at 9:30 PM. New unscripted series Kicking & Screaming debuts Thursday, March 9 at 9 PM; event series Shots Fired launches Wednesday, March 22 at 8 PM, followed by the spring premiere of Empire at 9 PM. Prison Break, which originally was scheduled for January and was delayed, returns Tuesday, April 4.

As previously announced, 24: Legacy begins its two-night premiere event on Sunday, Feb. 5, following Super Bowl LI, and continues Monday, Feb. 6. New police drama APB launches Monday, Feb. 6, following 24: Legacy. Season Five of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, Feb. 9.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine has its spring premiere Tuesday, April 11. After the season finale of 24: Legacy on Monday, April 17, Gotham returns Monday, April 24. Following APB’s season finale on Monday, April 24, Lucifer’s spring premiere airs Monday, May 1.

FOX 2017 SPRING PREMIERE DATES

(All times ET/PT, except as noted)

Sundays, beginning March 5

7:00-7:30 PM Animation Encores

7:30-8:00 PM BOB’S BURGERS

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM MAKING HISTORY (Series Premiere)

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY

9:30-10:00 PM THE LAST MAN ON EARTH (Spring Premiere)

Thursdays, beginning March 9

8:00-9:00 PM MASTERCHEF JUNIOR

9:00-10:00 PM KICKING & SCREAMING (Series Premiere)

Wednesdays, beginning March 22

8:00-9:00 PM SHOTS FIRED (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM EMPIRE (Spring Premiere)

Tuesday, April 4

8:00-8:30 PM NEW GIRL

8:30-9:00 PM THE MICK

9:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK (Season Premiere)

Tuesdays, beginning April 11

8:00-8:30 PM BROOKLYN NINE-NINE (Spring Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM THE MICK

9:00-10:00 PM PRISON BREAK