TNT has given a sixth-season pickup to its popular crime-drama Major Crimes, from Warner Bros TV. The order is for 13 episodes, down from recent years. After launching with a 10-episode first season, Major Crimes, a spinoff from TNT’s hit drama The Closer, had been producing between 19 and 23 episodes in Seasons 2-5.

Major Crimes, which carried over from the previous TNT slate focused on procedurals and popcorn, adventure fare, is TNT’s No.1 series in total viewers and has consistently ranked as one of cable’s most-watched drama series since its breakout debut in 2012. This past summer, Major Crimes reached an average of 10 million viewers per episode across TNT’s multiple platforms and finished the third quarter ranking as one of cable’s Top 10 dramas with adults 18-49. The show’s fifth season returns for an eight-episode second part on Feb. 22, with the season finale marking The Closer/Major Crimes franchise’s 200th episode.

Major Crimes‘ ensemble cast includes Mary McDonnell, G.W. Bailey, Tony Denison, Michael Paul Chan, Raymond Cruz, Phillip P. Keene, Kearran Giovanni, Jonathan Del Arco and Graham Patrick Martin. The drama centers on a special squad within the LAPD that deals with high-profile or particularly sensitive crimes. Led by Captain Sharon Raydor (McDonnell), the squad includes Lieutenant Provenza (Bailey), Lieutenant Andy Flynn (Denison), Lieutenant Michael Tao (Chan), Detective Julio Sanchez (Cruz), tech expert (and reserve officer) Buzz Watson (Keene) and Detective Amy Sykes (Giovanni). Collaborating on many of their cases is medical examiner Dr. Morales (Del Arco). The squad’s work has also become a source of inspiration for Rusty (Martin), Sharon Raydor’s adopted son, who hopes one day to have a career as a lawyer.

Major Crimes was created by James Duff, who serves as executive producer with Greer Shephard & Michael M. Robin, Rick Wallace, Adam Belanoff, Mike Berchem and Duppy Demetrius. The series is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company and Walking Entropy, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.