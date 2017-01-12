Maggie Pisacane has joined WME as a partner in the non-scripted television department.

Pisacane will work across the non-scripted and branded lifestyle groups in the New York office. Her area of focus will be representing entertainment, fashion, culinary, and other lifestyle clients in brand-building ventures across all media.

Pisacane moves to WME from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz where she served as partner and and represented production companies, producers and financiers in all aspects of scripted and non-scripted television, film and digital projects. Some of her clients included Warrior Poets, Morgan Spurlock, Stephen David Entertainment, Marcus Samuelsson, Meryl Poster, and New York Magazine.

Pisacane received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard and her law degree from Columbia University.