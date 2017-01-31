Maggie Gyllenhaal and Diego Luna are among those who will make up the Berlin Film Festival’s International Jury this year.

German actress Julia Jentsch, Tunisian producer Dora Bouchoucha, Iceland’s Olafur Eliasson and Chinese writer-director Wang Quan’an will join Gyllenhall and Luna to round out the jury that will decide who will receive the Golden and Silver Bears at Berlinale next month.

As previously announced, Dutch helmer-writer Paul Verhoeven will lead the jury as President.

Gyllenhaal’s acting credits include Mona Lisa Smile, Donnie Darko and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Night. She was nominated for an Oscar in 2009 with Scott Cooper’s Crazy Heart and recently earned a Golden Globe award and Emmy nom for her role in Brit TV series The Honourable Woman.

Mexican actor-director Luna’s breakthrough role come with Alfonso Cuarón’s Y Tu Mamá También and he’s recently stared in Disney’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has had roles in Contraband, Milk and The Terminal. His directorial debut Abel premiered in Cannes in 2010.

Jentsch starred in 2004’s The Edukators as well as Sophie Scholl – The Final Days, the latter for which she won a Berlin Silver Bear and also a German and European Film Award. Since then she’s had roles in 33 Scenes From Life and I Served the King of England.

Fourati has produced a raft of docs, features and shorts including Raja Amari’s Buried Secrets and Foreign Body. She produced all of Mohamed Ben Attia’s shorts and his full-length debut Hedi, which screened in competition in Berlin last year and won the Best First Feature Award and the Silver Bear for Best Actor (Majd Mastoura).

Danish-Icelandic artist Eliasson participated in 1998’s “The Weather Project,” which was installed in the Turbine Hall of the Tate Modern in London and attracted more than 2M visitors. He’s renowned for his sculptures, installations, paintings, photographs and films that of ten focus on physical phenomena in nature as well as climate change.

Wang’s debut feature was 1999 Lunar Eclipse, which screened in the Berlinale’s Forum section in 2002. His film Tuya’s Marriage was selected in competition in Berlin in 2007 and, as the third Chinese filmmaker in the festival’s history, won the Golden Bear. Other features such as Apart Together and White Deer Plain have also featured in the fest, both winning Silver Bears.

The Berlin Film Festival takes place February 9-19.