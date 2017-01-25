Dr. Henry McCord might be hobbling on crutches for a white. Tim Daly, co-star of the CBS drama series Madam Secretary, has been involved in a skiing accident, breaking both of his legs.

While unfortunate, the injury is not expected to impact Daly’s work on the series, and he will appear in all episodes of the current third season as scheduled. The show’s production also won’t be impacted beyond the standard tweaks required to accommodate the actor while he is in a cast. Like with an actress’ pregnancy, for example, the show’s writers have the choice to either write the injury into the story or film around it.

On Madam Secretary, Daly stars opposite Tea Leoni as Henry, head of a special intelligence analysis unit, in the show’s current third season. Leoni stars as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord. Bebe Neuwirth, Geoffrey Arend, Patina Miller, Erich Bergen, Željko Ivanek, Keith Carradine, Kathrine Herzer, Evan Roe and Wallis Currie-Wood co-star.

Daly, whose accident was first reported by Variety, was at Sundance when he suffered the injury.