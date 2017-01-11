Meredith Eaton (Boston Legal) has joined the cast of CBS’ MacGyver remake as a series regular. Eaton will play Matty Webber, the new director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation. Mac (Lucas Till) and the team, with the exception of Jack (George Eads), are excited to meet their new boss, who is known as a legend in Covert Ops. As Jack’s superior for 18 months while on assignment in South America, Matty could make anyone, including the director of the NSA, cry. Her first episode is scheduled to air Friday. In addition to a heavily recurring role on Boston Legal, Eaton’s other credits include a series regular role on Family Law and recurring roles on Battle Creek and NCIS.

Bob Jesser (Lemonade Mouth) has booked a recurring role on NBC’s new drama series Midnight, Texas. Based on the book series by True Blood author Charlaine Harris, Midnight, Texas is set in a remote Texas town where no one is who they seem. From vampires and witches to psychics and hitmen, Midnight is a mysterious safe haven for those who are different. As the town members fight off outside pressures from rowdy biker gangs, ever-suspicious cops and their own dangerous pasts, they band together and form a strong and unlikely family. Jesser will play Shawn Lovell, Creek’s (Sarah Ramos) protective father. Jesser also appears in the upcoming Matthew McConaughey pic Gold. He’s repped by the O’Agency.