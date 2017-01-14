Lucasfilm has unequivocally ruled out any digital recreation of Carrie Fisher’s General Leia in the ninth Star Wars film. “We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa,” the studio said in a statement posted to the official Star Wars site.

We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa. Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars.

The statement comes amid rumors to the contrary that began as speculation after the sudden, tragic death of Carrie Fisher over the holidays. Fisher had reportedly completed her scenes for the upcoming, still untitled Star Wars Episode VIII at the time she died, and was apparently due for an even larger role in Episode IX.

Many observers quickly noted that Lucasfilm’s current monster hit Rogue One notably features a digital likeness of Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia as she appeared in 1977’s Star Wars, as well as of the late Peter Cushing, and hence came speculation that the studio might employ the same technology for Episode IX. Then earlier this week, it was reported that the studio was in negotiations with the Fisher estate over the use of her likeness, prompting much comment and some criticism of the idea.

Disney has not publicly revealed what if any plans it has to change Episode IX in light of Fisher’s death.