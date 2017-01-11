Fox has ordered 15 episodes of Love Connection, an hourlong revival of the iconic relationship show from The Bachelor producers, Warner Horizon Television and Telepictures Productions, with Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen) set as host. It’s slated for premiere this summer.

Love Connection is the latest classic game show to be rebooted by a network joining ABC’s To Tell The Truth, Match Game and Celebrity Family Feud. The genre has had a resurgence lately with NBC succesfully launching new game show The Wall. Fox previously had original game show Are You Smarter Than A Fifh Grader?

Each hour of the series will feature single men and/or women in search of romance. After the singles are sent on three blind dates, they will dish the dirt in front of a live studio audience, with Cohen as host.

The original Love Connection game show, hosted by Chuck Woolery, featured singles who were attempting to connect with a compatible partner. It debuted in syndication on September 19, 1983 and ended on July 1, 1994, after 2,120 shows. It aired in reruns until September 8, 1995. The series was relaunched for one season in 1998 under the same title with Pat Bullard as host.

“I was a huge fan of the original ‘Love Connection,’ and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people’s personal lives,” said Cohen.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this incredibly beloved and iconic show to primetime network television. The combination of the insanely talented Andy Cohen and the undisputed king of relationship shows Mike Fleiss is absolute magic…add in the perfect home of Fox..and I think we have a match made in heaven,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted and Alternative Television.

“‘Love Connection’ was always one of my favorite programs,” added Fleiss. “Show creator Eric Lieber was a close friend of mine. He taught me a lot about the relationship show format. The first rule – if the cast is good, just stay out of the way.”

Love Connection will be produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television and Telepictures Productions. Mike Fleiss (The Bachelor), Martin Hilton (The Bachelor), James Breen (So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol) and Jason Ehrlich (The Bachelor) will serve as executive producers. Cohen will serve as a co-executive producer.