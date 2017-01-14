Animated series The Cops (working title), starring and co-created by Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks, has moved to TBS where it has received a 10-episode straight-to-series order. The Office creator and King of the Hill co-creator Greg Daniels has come on board to also executive produce the series, from FX Productions, Louis C.K.’s Pig Newton and Turner’s Studio T, which is slated for a 2018 premiere.

The Cops follows Al (Brooks) and Lou (C.K.), two Los Angeles patrolmen trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. Ride with them as they patrol one of the biggest cities in the world, then go home with them and be glad you’re not married to either.

The Cops was originally developed and picked up to pilot at FX last year under Louis C.K.’s overall deal at FX Prods. for his Pig Newton production company. When FX opted not to proceed with the pilot, FX Prods. shopped it around as part of the company’s stepped-up efforts to supply outside networks. Under similar circumstances, another Pig Newton/FX Prods. comedy pilot originally set up at FX, One Mississippi, landed at Amazon, where it went to series has been renewed for a second season.

When TBS stepped in to pick up The Cops, the network brought in Daniels, who executive produces another comedy series for the network, the live-action People of Earth, and has extensive animation experience from King of the Hill and The Simpsons.

Louis C.K. and Brooks, who previously worked together on the animated feature The Secret Life of Pets, and Daniels executive produce alongside Dino Stamatopoulos and 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Howard Klein.

“We have made the bold decision to put Louis C.K., Albert Brooks and Greg Daniels at the forefront of what is going to be a serious push into animated comedy for TBS in 2018,” said Brett Weitz, EVP of original programming for TBS. “I only hope these newbies know what they’re doing.”

TBS has growing animation pipeline. The Cops joins flagship American Dad!, which has thrived since moving from Fox, and upcoming series Tarantula, a dark comedy from Carson Mell about the residents of a seedy hotel, and Final Space, an interstellar comedy created by Olan Rogers.

Pig Newton has been rapidly expanding its portfolio and now has four series on the air, Better Things and Baskets on FX, One Mississippi on Amazon and The Cops at TBS. Additionally, Louis CK has his FX comedy series Louie, which has been paused, and the self-financed Horace and Pete. He is managed by 3 Arts.