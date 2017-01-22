The UK’s leading film critics spread prizes around at the 37th London Critics’ Circle Film Awards tonight. Damien Chazelle’s musical La La Land added another laurel to its songbook with the Film of the Year award after having been nominated in six categories. There were some surprises in the mix, however, as last year’s Best Foreign Language Film Oscar winner, Laszlo Nemes, scored Director of the Year for Son Of Saul and Actress of the Year went to Isabelle Huppert — for Mia Hansen-Love’s Things To Come rather than Paul Verhoeven’s Elle. The latter film, for which she recently won the Golden Globe, does not release in the UK until March and was thus ineligible. Huppert also won the Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.

Barry Jenkins’ drama Moonlight and Whit Stillman’s comedy Love & Friendship led the nominations going in and each picked up two awards. Moonlight won for Naomie Harris in Supporting Actress and Mahershala Ali in Supporting Actor. The latter category was a tie with Love & Friendship‘s Tom Bennett. That film’s Kate Beckinsale won the British/Irish Actress prize. Andrew Garfield took the British/Irish Actor nod for his performances in both Hacksaw Ridge and Silence.

Manchester By The Sea was also doubly honored, for Kenneth Lonergan’s screenplay and for Casey Affleck as Actor of the Year. The Oscar-shortlisted Toni Erdmann was named Foreign-Language Film of the Year.

Here’s the full list of winners:

FILM OF THE YEAR

La La Land

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Fire At Sea

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

I, Daniel Blake

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Casey Affleck – Manchester By The Sea

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Isabelle Huppert – Things to Come

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR (tie)

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Tom Bennett – Love & Friendship

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

László Nemes – Son Of Saul

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Kenneth Lonergan – Manchester By The Sea

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge, Silence

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS

Kate Beckinsale – Love & Friendship

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Lewis MacDougall – A Monster Calls

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Babak Anvari – Under The Shadow

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Sweet Maddie Stone – Brady Hood

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Victoria – Sturla Brandth Grovlen, cinematography

DILYS POWELL AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE IN FILM

Isabelle Huppert