The Berlin Film Festival has set Logan, Hugh Jackman’s final turn as Wolverine, in a world premiere berth next month. The 20th Century Fox film is the third and final installment in the character trilogy and is set in 2024, one year after the events of X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Directed by James Mangold, it’s slated for a March 3 release domestically. This is one of the splashier titles set for Berlin thus far and is a highly-anticipated gritty R-rated pic for Fox.

Logan is running out of competition in Berlin which also added 12 other titles today. They include Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting, the sequel to the cult favorite that reunites Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner. It is likewise out of competition, as is Bend It Like Beckham helmer Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House starring Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson, also in a world premiere.

Films that will compete now include the latest from Korea’s Hong Sangsoo, On The Beach Alone At Night; Alex de la Iglesia’s El Bar; and Volker Schlöndorff’s Return To Montauk. The full list of today’s additions is below. The festival runs February 9-19.

COMPETITION

Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja (On The Beach At Night Alone)

South Korea

By Hong Sangsoo

World premiere

El Bar (The Bar)

Spain

By Álex de la Iglesia

World premiere – Out of competition

Helle Nächte (Bright Nights)

Germany/Norway

By Thomas Arslan

World premiere

Joaquim

Brazil/Portugal

By Marcelo Gomes

Logan

U.S.

By James Mangold

World premiere – Out of competition

Mr. Long

Japan/Germany/Hong Kong, China/Taiwan

By Sabu

Return To Montauk

Germany/France/Ireland

By Volker Schlöndorff

World premiere

T2 Trainspotting

UK

By Danny Boyle

International premiere – Out of competition.

Viceroy’s House

India/UK

By Gurinder Chadha

World premiere – Out of competition

Wilde Maus (Wild Mouse)

Austria

By Josef Hader

World premiere – First Feature

Berlinale Special Gala

Es War Einmal In Deutschland… (Bye Bye Germany)

Germany/Luxemburg/Belgium

By Sam Garbarski

In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts (In Times of Fading Light)

Germany

By Matti Geschonneck

In collaboration with Wolfgang Kohlhaase

World premiere

Masaryk (A Prominent Patient)

Czech Republic/Slovakia

By Julius Sevcík

World premiere