The Berlin Film Festival has set Logan, Hugh Jackman’s final turn as Wolverine, in a world premiere berth next month. The 20th Century Fox film is the third and final installment in the character trilogy and is set in 2024, one year after the events of X-Men: Days Of Future Past. Directed by James Mangold, it’s slated for a March 3 release domestically. This is one of the splashier titles set for Berlin thus far and is a highly-anticipated gritty R-rated pic for Fox.
Logan is running out of competition in Berlin which also added 12 other titles today. They include Danny Boyle’s T2: Trainspotting, the sequel to the cult favorite that reunites Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner. It is likewise out of competition, as is Bend It Like Beckham helmer Gurinder Chadha’s Viceroy’s House starring Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson, also in a world premiere.
Films that will compete now include the latest from Korea’s Hong Sangsoo, On The Beach Alone At Night; Alex de la Iglesia’s El Bar; and Volker Schlöndorff’s Return To Montauk. The full list of today’s additions is below. The festival runs February 9-19.
COMPETITION
Bamui haebyun-eoseo honja (On The Beach At Night Alone)
South Korea
By Hong Sangsoo
World premiere
El Bar (The Bar)
Spain
By Álex de la Iglesia
World premiere – Out of competition
Helle Nächte (Bright Nights)
Germany/Norway
By Thomas Arslan
World premiere
Joaquim
Brazil/Portugal
By Marcelo Gomes
Logan
U.S.
By James Mangold
World premiere – Out of competition
Mr. Long
Japan/Germany/Hong Kong, China/Taiwan
By Sabu
Return To Montauk
Germany/France/Ireland
By Volker Schlöndorff
World premiere
T2 Trainspotting
UK
By Danny Boyle
International premiere – Out of competition.
Viceroy’s House
India/UK
By Gurinder Chadha
World premiere – Out of competition
Wilde Maus (Wild Mouse)
Austria
By Josef Hader
World premiere – First Feature
Berlinale Special Gala
Es War Einmal In Deutschland… (Bye Bye Germany)
Germany/Luxemburg/Belgium
By Sam Garbarski
In Zeiten des abnehmenden Lichts (In Times of Fading Light)
Germany
By Matti Geschonneck
In collaboration with Wolfgang Kohlhaase
World premiere
Masaryk (A Prominent Patient)
Czech Republic/Slovakia
By Julius Sevcík
World premiere
