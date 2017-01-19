20th Century Fox’s Logan is set to world premiere next month at the Berlin Film Festival, and today, the studio has released the final trailer (above). Hugh Jackman’s last turn as Wolverine is a highly-anticipated and gritty look at the weary X-Man and the little girl who claws her way into his world — and heart? Logan is directed by James Mangold and set for domestic release on March 3. International rollout begins March 1.

The film picks up in the near future as Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to escape from the world and his legacy are thwarted when a young mutant arrives, pursued by dark forces.

During a sneak peek at footage in December, Mangold, who helmed 2013’s The Wolverine said, “Hugh didn’t want to do it unless we could do something different.” So, he pitched, “What if we made Little Miss Sunshine with Marvel characters and violence?”

And, evidently, a very cool soundtrack. The trailer released in October was set to Johnny Cash’s haunting “Hurt” while this one breezes in on Jim Croce’s “I Got A Name.”

Patrick Stewart returns to reprise his role of a much older Charles Xavier. Richard E Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant and newcomer Dafne Keen also star.

The screenplay is by Michael Green and Scott Frank & Mangold with a story by David James Kelly and Mangold. Hutch Parker, Simon Kinberg and Lauren Shuler Donner are producers.