Living Single, the Brooklyn-set ’90s-era Fox comedy that launched the acting career of Queen Latifah, might be getting a reboot, Latifah confirmed on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live last night.

“Funny you should ask that,” Latifah responded to a phone-in caller who asked about a Living Single comeback. “We’re actually working on it. It’s not there yet but hopefully we can get it happening.”

Latifah did not dismiss host Andy Cohen’s assumption that she’d be a producer of the reboot, or the participation of original cast members. Asked whether the show could end up on Netflix, Latifah said the project was in its early days. “It depends,” she said about where the reboot could land. “We’re still figuring that all out.”

Living Single, one of the most popular African American-centric sitcoms of its era, ran on Fox from 1993-98, and followed six friends living in a Brooklyn brownstone. In addition to Latifah, the series starred Kim Coles, Erika Alexander, T.C. Carson, John Henton, Kim Fields and Mel Jackson.

The show has long held a place in Latifah’s heart – she had said on a previous installment of Cohen’s show that she hoped to reunite the cast on her daytime talk show. In 2014, she told Essence about a possible reunion, “Oh man! I would love to! I was just talking to Kim Coles the other day and Erika [Alexander] and I were texting. The Living Single cast is like family to me.”

Nor has Latifah been shy about the similarities between Living Single and Friends, which debuted the following year. Yesterday on Cohen’s show, fellow guest Jason Sudeikis joked, “I thought Friends was the reboot?” To which Latifah responded, “Oh you know about that too? I like you, I like the way you think.”

“We knew we had already been doing that,” Latifah continued. “It was one of those things where there was a guy called Warren Littlefield, who used to run NBC, and they asked him, When all the new shows came out, if there was any show you could have, which one would it be? And he said Living Single. And then he created Friends. But Friends was so good it wasn’t like we hated on it or anything.”

