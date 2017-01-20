Donald Trump’s inauguration as 45th president of the United States is scheduled to start today at 11:30 AM ET/8:30 AM PT in Washington, D.C.

Mike Pence goes first, taking the Veep oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after which The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will weigh in. Then, Trump takes the POTUS oath of office, administered by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump delivers his Inaugural Address after both men are sworn in, and the traditional parade is slated to start at 3 PM ET, traveling Pennsylvania Ave. from the Capitol to the White House.

Here is ABC News’ live stream of the activities, which hopefully won’t be hijacked by state-run Russia-Today.