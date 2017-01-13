Five-time Oscar-nominated editor William Goldenberg, who won the Academy Award for editing Ben Affleck’s Argo, has returned to work with the actor-director in his latest film Live By Night, which opens in wide release today. Goldenberg, who also worked with Affleck on his first directorial effort Gone Baby Gone, appeared as part of Deadline’s big annual event The Contenders Presented By Deadline to discuss details of the movie, a throwback to the kind of gangster pictures Warner Bros (which is also releasing this film) used to regularly make in the 1930s and ’40s with the likes of James Cagney and Edward G. Robinson.

Affleck takes on that task this time, as his film editor explains, but in a different way as his character actually has a sort of moral conscience. No worries — there is lots of action and shooting as you might expect from the genre. Goldenberg says he wanted this to be true in time and place, and the film, based on a Dennis Lehane novel, is shot in Boston where the first part is set, and later doubled Georgia for Tampa, where the rest of this film takes place. The editor says he was especially thrilled to be working with the great cinematographer Robert Richardson on a movie that is rich in detail.

Check out our conversation above.