A hybrid live-action/animated film is in the works based on Lisa Frank, the iconic stylist behind kids’ rainbow stickers, backpacks and those brightly colored Trapper Keepers with unicorns and teddy bears you used in school. Indie producer Jon Shestack (Before I Fall) is attached to develop and produce the film, with UTA Independent Film Group repping rights.

“Lisa Frank’s world is cheerful, it’s optimistic, it’s hip, but it is without snark,” Shestack said in a release announcing the project. “It’s just sort of impossible to scowl when you’re smiling, and why would you want to? I’m so stoked to be part of this.”

Said Frank: “I have always wanted to do a feature film that brings the world of Lisa Frank to life. We have so much backstory on our characters and they have been alive in my imagination since the beginning. Jon Shestack clearly has the credentials and I am very excited about the vision he has shared with me. Our fans are going to love this.”