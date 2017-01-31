In another move to ramp up its television operations, Lionsgate UK has inked a first look deal with Brit production outfit Bonafide Films.

Bonafide is currently in production on BBC One’s The Last Post, a series from Peter Moffat that tells the story of a regiment of military police and their families stationed in the Middle East during the 1960s Aden Emergency. It is also developing an adaptation of JG Ballard’s Super-Cannes with playwright DC Moore adapting and Saul Dibb directing; an original series with writer Peter Straughan; and adaptations of the George Saunders novella Bounty and the Ned Bauman novel The Teleportation Accident with Straughan for Film4.

Bonafide Films is run by Managing Director Margery Bone, Creative Director Elwen Rowlands and Head of Production and Finance Hayley Manning.

The deal marks the latest step in Lionsgate’s expansion in the TV business. In the UK, the company has recently invested in Gail Egan and Andrea Calderwood’s Potboiler Television, Primal Media and Kindle Entertainment, co-financed Channel 4 comedy Damned and hired ITV exec Steve November as Creative Director of UK Television.

Deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Alexandra Keen, Exec Vice President, Business and Legal Affairs, together with Sarah Buxton for Bonafide. Consultant Marc Lober brought the deal into Lionsgate UK.

Lionsgate’s TV slate encompasses nearly 90 series on 40 different U.S. networks, including Orange Is the New Black, Nashville, Casual, The Royals, Greenleaf and Graves.