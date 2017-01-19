Lionsgate has promoted Matthew Kearns and Dan Hadl to EVP Business Affairs and inked both to new long-term deals, the company said today. They will report to Lionsgate Television Group president Sandra Stern, with the trio to work together on negotiating new talent relationships and creating new business models and financing strategies.

Lionsgate

Lionsgate TV’s slate features about 90 series on 40 U.S. networks. It also just finalized the acquisition of Starz in a $4.4 billion cash-and-stock deal to bring the No. 2 premium network into the fold.

Kearns currently supervises business affairs for OWN’s Greenleaf, Epix’s Graves and E!’s The Royals, as well as HBO’s upcoming miniseries American Lion starring Sean Penn as Andrew Jackson in his first major TV role. Hadl recently handled negotiations for Lionsgate’s The Kingkiller Chronicle and oversees biz affairs for Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, CMT’s Nashville and Hulu’s Casual among others along with Lionsgate’s OTT services.

“Matthew and Dan are world-class dealmakers who have helped position Lionsgate Television at the forefront of innovation in creating new business models for a fast-changing environment,” Stern said in announcing their promotions. “They are both skilled negotiators with superb talent relationships and a deep understanding of the television landscape. As our television operations continue to scale and diversify, they will be key executives in continuing to move our business forward.”