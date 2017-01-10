Lionsgate unveiled today a deal to distribute films outside of North America for Participant Media, including what it describes as “available non-output territories” from its deal with Amblin Partners.

It will begin with two Participant feature films: José Padilha’s Entebbe and Rupert Wyatt’s sci-fi thriller Captive State, being offered in February to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Participant will provide up to five narrative films annually, as well as documentary features.

“Participant is a major creative force with a unique and resonant signature, and we’re proud to handle their deep pipeline of prestigious, commercially exciting and socially relevant films,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Patrick Wachsberger and International COO Andrew Kramer say in a statement.

The collaboration, they add, “will allow us to find opportunities to enhance the social impact of their movies as well as maximize their box office performance.”

Wachsberger, Kramer and the Motion Picture Group’s London-based EVPs of International Sales Wendy Reeds and Crystal Bourbeau will lead the effort in Berlin.

Participant has worked with Lionsgate before. Participant CEO David Linde calls the new deal “a perfect and natural broadening of our relationship.”

Entebbe stars Rosamund Pike, Daniel Bruhl and Eddie Marsan. Captive State stars John Goodman and Ashton Sanders. Both were financed through Participant’s partnership in Amblin Partners.

Lionsgate’s international theatrical slate already includes releases from CBS Films, Alcon Entertainment, Black Label Media & River Road Pictures.

The announcement comes on a day when Lionsgate is briefing Wall Street about its plans following its recent acquisition of Starz.