UNICEF and the UN Foundation have set a screening of Lion at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday, January 18. The screening will be part of a program to highlight the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development, launched and signed by 193 world leaders at the UN General Assembly in 2015. The goal is to eradicate extreme poverty and climate change, among other things. In a statement, producers Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Angie Fielder said the film “has so many incredible and important messages, from the power of unconditional love and acceptance, to raising awareness on global issues like poverty and the astounding number of missing children in India. It’s an honor to be able to share this story on such a global platform and we hope it inspires and educates audiences to take action, no matter how small, to affect positive change in the world.”