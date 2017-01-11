The Weinstein Company’s awards-season pic Lion will screen next week for UNICEF and the UN Foundation at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The special screening Tuesday will be part of a program to highlight the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development, a plan that aims to accelerate the creation of a fairer world by 2030.

Lion producer See-Saw Films and TWC already have launched the #LionHeart Campaign and are working with The Charity Network to raise awareness and funds for nonprofit organizations helping children at risk in India.

The pic is picking up momentum since its November platform release; it went wide in theaters last weekend. This week it picked up five BAFTA noms including for Dev Patel and Nicole Kidman (mirroring their SAG nominations) and Luke Davies’ adapted screenplay.