Lily Tomlin, whose career spans decades both in TV and film — from her big debut on Laugh-In in the 1960s to Gracie and Frank today — has been able to succeed in both comedy and drama. Hence, the SAG Life Achievement Award. Tonight she thanked the one person whose shoulders she stood highest on, her longtime partner Jane Wagner. She had her peers in the audience on their feet for a standing ovation, the second of the night only after her 9 to 5 co-star Dolly Parton who introduced her old friend.

She began her acceptance speech by giving some advice to other actors, which included: “Don’t leave the house if you’re drunk, and if you’re out there you must be able to tell when you’ve had too much to drink. If you friends are talking to you and about you, saying things like, ‘Did she have a purse? …. Mind what Theroux said, ‘Beware of any enterprise that requires new clothing. Doesn’t that ring true to life at least for some of you?’”

Tomlin, also a longtime activist in a variety of issues, pondered, “What sign should I make next for the next march?’ and then gave a litany of causes that she cared about including LGBT issues, Standing Rock, etc. She quoted Ruth Gordon twice in her speech who said at the age of 72, “I can’t tell you how encouragin’ a thing like this is … ” Tomlin noted that she was older than Gordon now.

Tomlin said, “I feel like I’m just getting started … as long as I don’t have to audition, I may be back.”