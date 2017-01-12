EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson and Lily James are set to star in upcoming indie title Little Woods, with James Badge Dale, Luke Kirby and Lance Reddick also joining the cast.

The film, which is written and directed by Nia DaCosta, is produced by Rachael Fung and Gabrielle Nadig. CAA is handling sales.

Little Woods marks DaCosta’s directorial debut and is dubbed a modern Western that tells the story of two sisters, Ollie (Thompson) and Deb (James), who are driven to work outside the law to better their lives. For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister.

Hot young actress Thompson, whose credits include Creed and hit TV series Westworld, can next be seen in Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok and opposite Natalie Portman in Alex Garland’s Annihilation.

James starred in Disney’s Cinderella and has roles in upcoming title Baby Driver, directed by Edgar Wright, and The Guernsey Literary And Potato Peel Pie Society for Studiocanal.

