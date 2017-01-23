The Costume Designers Guild said today that Lily Collins will receive its Lacoste Spotlight Award during the guild’s 19th trophy show next month. The award honors an actor “whose talent and career personify an enduring commitment to excellence, including a special awareness of the role and importance of costume design.”

Collins most recently starred in Warren Beatty’s period pic Rules Don’t Apply along with Love, Rosie, The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones and Mirror Mirror. She next appears in Okja, Halo of Stars, opposite Keanu Reeves in To the Bone and Amazon’s The Last Tycoon with Kelsey Grammer and Matt Bomer. She also has been writing for Ellegirl UK, Nickelodeon, Seventeen and CosmoGirl! and is set to release her first memoir Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets on March 7 via HarperCollins.

The 19th annual Costume Designers Awards is set for February 21 at the Beverly Hilton.