Lifetime has put in development psychological thriller You, from Greg Berlanti, architect of the CW’s DC universe, and Sera Gamble, co-creator/executive producer of Syfy’s The Magicians. The project, which was originally set up at Showtime two years ago, hails from Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television.
You is written by Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name,. It is described as a 21st century love story about an obsessive, yet brilliant twenty-something who uses the hyper connectivity of today’s technology to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him. Berlanti and Gamble executive produce alongside Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.
Additionally, Lifetime has set an April 23 premiere dare for provocative original scripted series, Mary Kills People. Created by Tara Armstrong, it stars Caroline Dhavernas (Hannibal) as a doctor who helps people in need end their lives with dignity. The series also stars Jay Ryan, Richard Short, Lyriq Bent, Greg Bryk, and Charlotte Sullivan. Mary Kills People is produced by eOne and Cameron Pictures in association with Corus Entertainment. The series is executive produced and written by showrunner Tassie Cameron, Amy Cameron, Jocelyn Hamilton and Tecca Crosby. Armstrong co-executive produces with Holly Dale who directed all episodes in the season.
