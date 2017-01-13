Lifetime has put in development psychological thriller You, from Greg Berlanti, architect of the CW’s DC universe, and Sera Gamble, co-creator/executive producer of Syfy’s The Magicians. The project, which was originally set up at Showtime two years ago, hails from Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television.

You is written by Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name,. It is described as a 21st century love story about an obsessive, yet brilliant twenty-something who uses the hyper connectivity of today’s technology to make the woman of his dreams fall in love with him. Berlanti and Gamble executive produce alongside Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.