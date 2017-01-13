At TCA today, Lifetime reported results from its Broad Focus initiative launched 18 months ago to achieve greater gender equity among behind-the-camera talent by nurturing and supporting female writers, directors and producers.

More than half of Lifetime’s movies and series in 2016 were written by women, up from over 30% in 2015. While the portion of female movie directors stayed at 29%, in episodic directing, the percentage jumped up from 13% to 55%. There were also increases among the producing ranks with the exception of series exec producers, a category that saw the only year-to-year decline.