Suits director-executive producer Anton Cropper is set to direct Libby & Malcolm, ABCs high-profile comedy pilot from Black-ish creator/executive producer Kenya Barris and co-executive producer Vijal Patel, which has American Crime‘s Felicity Huffman and People v. O.J. Simpson‘s Courtney B. Vance set to star.

Written by Barris and Patel, the half-hour comedy is a blended family show about two polar opposite political pundits — Libby (Huffman) and Malcolm (Vance) — who fall in love despite all odds and form an insta-family as well as a work partnership. The project was the first official order for the 2017 broadcast pilot season.

Barris executive produces through his Khalabo Ink Society alongside Patel, Huffman, Vance and Principato Young Entertainment’s E. Brian Dobbins.

Cropper most recently directed and executive produced Suits for USA Network. He has also directed several episodes of Black-ish for ABC and has booked dozens of episodes across networks, including episodes on the critically acclaimed Showtime series, House of Lies. He’s repped by UTA and Rain Management Group.