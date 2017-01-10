21st Century Fox has named Liba Wenig Rubenstein to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Social Impact. Rubenstein oversees the company’s social impact programs, comprising initiatives that amplify the company’s pro-social commitments and programming.

Rubenstein manages teams in New York as well as Los Angeles, where she is based, and reports to Julie Henderson, EVP and Chief Communications Officer. She joins from Tumblr, where she was Head of Social Impact and Public Policy since 2012. Prior to that, she was Executive Director of the Global Energy Initiative, News Corporation’s environmental sustainability program.

“Liba is a creative and passionate leader and we are thrilled she’s joining 21CF,” said Henderson. “The drive to make a positive difference in the world, and in the communities we serve, is fundamental to what we create and to who we are as an organization. I am confident Liba will build on all the great things we do.”

21CF also announced that Vijay Sudan and Shira Oberlander, who launched 21CF’s social impact program in 2013, have been promoted to Vice President, Social Impact, reporting to Rubenstein.