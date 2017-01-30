EXCLUSIVE: The Hunger Games alumna Leven Rambin has been cast as the female lead opposite Chris Noth in Gone, a 12-episode procedural drama series for NBCUniversal International Studios, Germany’s RTL and France’s TF1. The series, which eyes a launch in winter 2017-2018, was created by Matt Lopez (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice) based on Chelsea Cain’s novel One Kick.

Gone tells the fictional story of Kit “Kick” Lannigan (Rambin), survivor of a famous child abduction case and Frank Booth (Noth), the FBI agent who rescued her. Determined never to fall victim again, Kick trains in martial arts and the use of firearms. She finds her calling when Booth persuades her onto a special task force he created dedicated to solving abductions and missing persons cases. Paired with former Army Intelligence officer John Bishop, Kick brings her unique understanding of the mind of a predator.

Gone, which is being written, cast and produced entirely in the U.S., is the first series to come out of the innovative partnership NBCU International Studios, RTL and TF1 launched last year to produce U.S.-style procedural dramas for the global market.

RTL and TF1 will broadcast and distribute the show in German and French territories, respectively, while NBCUniversal International Distribution will license it in the U.S. and the rest of the world.

Gone is executive produced by Lopez; NBCU International Studios’ EVP of Scripted Programming JoAnn Alfano, and former Dexter executive producer Sara Colleton.

The series (then titled One Kick), was originally developed at NBC via Universal TV during the 2013-14 season and subsequently redevelped by NBCU International Studios.

Rambin, who had a major role on Season 2 of HBO’s True Detective, is a regular on the current second season of Hulu’s The Path. She is repped by Paradigm, Management 360 and Sloan Offer.