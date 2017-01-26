CBS Corp. chairman and chief executive Les Moonves, and CBS itself, will be honored at New York’s Alice Tully Hall February 1 at the annual fundraising gala for Lincoln Center’s celebrated American Songbook concert series.

“In the last 20-plus years, under Leslie’s remarkable leadership, singers and songwriters have been embraced in CBS programming from morning through late night,” Liza Parker, Lincoln Center’s chief operating officer , told Deadline via email. “Every year, through a variety of televised broadcasts — from the Grammys to the Tonys to the Kennedy Center Honors — CBS has put the American songbook in the spotlight. Its commitment to the artistic life of our nation is unparalleled. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts is proud to now honor Leslie and CBS for that significant contribution.”

CBS’ Late Late Show host James Corden, a Tony and Emmy award winner, will host the gala, which will not be televised. Diane von Furstenberg, Barry Diller, Adrienne Arsht, Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi are co-chairing the event.

Now in its 18th season, the American Songbook runs February through May, with 24 performances at three Lincoln Center venues. The concerts span styles and genres from Tin Pan Alley and Broadway to the eclecticism of today’s songwriters working in pop, cabaret, rock, folk, and country.

Moonves has bolstered CBS’ longstanding tradition of promoting national cultural events with recent renewals of long-term partnerships to broadcast the Grammy Awards (CBS since 1973, extended through 2026) and the Kennedy Center Honors (CBS since 1978, extended through 2025). In addition, CBS has served as home to the Tony Awards since 1978, and the network produces new music specials every year.