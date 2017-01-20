Sky has commissioned Gone, a new production created and written by The Walking Dead’s Lennie James and directed by Nick Murphy (Occupation, The Last Kingdom). James, who also wrote drama Storm Damage, stars in the series with Stephen Graham and Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster).

Story follows Nelson Rowe (James) – a man who likes a drink and whose days are bookended by his first can and his last pint. He lives with whichever woman he happens to be sleeping with at the time – often more than one and sometimes more than two. And he is the life and soul of the pub – a charmer, a chancer, a fighter, a liar and, at his age, a man should know better.

When he is accused of a terrible crime, he sets off to clear his name and find the real perpetrator. It is a journey that slams him up hard against the debris of his careless past but also offers him the chance to make amends for his mistakes, not least to Claire (Jones) with whom he had a love affair with 13 years ago.

Gone is produced by Line of Duty makers World Productions. Simon Heath and Jessica Sykes exec produce. International distribution is handled by Sky Vision.

Sky Atlantic will also be bringing back a third and final instalment of Kudos’ crime-thriller The Tunnel: Vengeance, starring Clémence Poésy and Stephen Dillane. The finale reunites the unlikely Anglo-French detective duo for their last outing. The six-part final instalment is written by Emilia Di Girolamo (Law & Order: UK). Series sees the detectives faced with a toxic and terrifying duo whose hideous crimes see them take ever more dark and desperate measures to provoke the police into collaborating on their desperate endgame.

Kudos’ Manda Levin and Karen Wilson exec produce The Tunnel: Vengeance. Toby Welch produces and the series will be directed by Anders Engstrom and Giles Bannier. International distribution is handled by Endemol Shine International.

Both shows were commissioned by Sky’s Director of Programming for Sky Entertainment UK & Ireland Zai Bennet and Sky’s Head of Drama Anne Mensah.