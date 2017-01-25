EXCLUSIVE: Le Vision Entertainment just bought worldwide rights to an untitled Alex Litvak feature project, described as “an international high-octane thriller in the vein of Ocean’s Eleven about seven rival thieves chasing after one heist,” in a pre-emptive strike. The sum was not disclosed. The script was written by Litvak who is currently working on a period Dirty Dozen-type action/adventure Medieval for Sony and producer Neal Moritz as well as the superhero thriller Realm for Stan Lee and Li Bingbing.

Ty Watkins

Le Vision was founded and is led by Adam Goodman, the former president of the Paramount Pictures’ Motion Pictures Group and president of production at DreamWorks, with backing by Chinese digital giant LeEco run by Zhang Zhao. Le Vision was born when Zhao bought Goodman’s company Dichotomy Creative Group. Le Vision, which had a presence at the recently China Summit in Los Angeles, is producing both micro-budgeted films and big-budget tentpoles.

The Litvak project was brought into Le Vision by Matt Skiena, head of creative affairs; Skiena will oversee the project’s development.

Others involved with the superhero film Realm include Scott Waugh and Fundamental Films. The writer, one of the hardest-working in the business, is also working on the Victorian steampunk murder mystery Necropolis for Hammer Films as well as the martial arts TV show Invincible for Circle Of Confusion and Celestial Pictures. In addition, his ensemble bodyguard thriller Five Against A Bullet is currently out to directors at Sony, with Jackie Chan attached to play one of the leads.

Litvak (Predators, The Three Musketeers) is repped by Fourth Wall Management, UTA and Jackoway Tyerman.