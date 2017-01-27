In another ripped from the headlines storyline, NBC’s Law & Order: SVU is prepping an episode inspired by the Roger Ailes-Gretchen Carlson sexual harassment scandal at Fox News.

As first reported by Deadline’s sister pub TVLine, the episode titled “The Newsroom” is scheduled to go into production next month. It reportedly centers on a character named Howard Coyle, described as the “uber-powerful, brash, bullying, controlling, obnoxious, inappropriate” head of a major news network whose past is about to catch up with him.

Former Fox News Channel anchor Carlson sued Ailes and Fox News last year, claiming that she was fired after rejecting sexual advances from Ailes, a scandal that eventually forced Ailes to step down as Fox News CEO.

Another ripped from the headlines episode, one inspired by Donald Trump, has been repeatedly pushed back after initially being scheduled to air in October. At TCA earlier this month, the show’s executive producer Dick Wolf said he didn’t know when it would air. “I suspect it will be this spring, but I don’t know,” he said.