Samuel Goldwyn Films and AMBI Group will partner on the domestic release of Lavender, the Ed Gass-Donnelly thriller starring Abbie Cornish that bowed last year at the Tribeca Film Festival. The pic will bow exclusively on Dish Network on February 3, 2017, one month before a March 3 theatrical and VOD bow.

The movie penned by Gass-Donnelly and Colin Frizzell centers on a photographer (Cornish) who suffers severe memory loss after a traumatic accident, and strange clues amongst her photos suggest she may be responsible for the deaths of family members she never knew she had. A psychiatrist (Justin Long) helps her recover the lost memories. Diego Klattenhoff and Dermot Mulroney co-star. Dave Valleau and Gass-Donnelly are producers, and Andrea Iervolino, Monika Bacardi, Tex Antonucci, Emily Alden and Jennifer Levine are exec producers.

Samuel Goldwyn and AMBI are also teaming to release Simon Aboud’s This Beautiful Fantastic in March.