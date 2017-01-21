ABC’s Last Man Standing extended its strong 2017 ratings showing with another solid delivering last night. The multi-camera sitcom starring Tim Allen was the top program on Friday in adults 18-49 (Live+same day) for a fourth consecutive week with a 1.3 rating, even with last week and the second highest result for the show this season behind its January return (1.5).

Last Man Standing has been a success story in broadcast syndication where it launched last fall. The extra exposure may have boosted the ABC airings on the sitcom, whose ratings upswing started with the fall finale in December. Also, the show may have successfully tapped in the mood of the country post-election — with a central character who is a political conservative and devout Christian adhering to traditional American values, the show appeals to viewers in the Heartland.

Following LMS, Dr. Ken (1.0) ticked up a tenth from last week. Even with Shark Tank a repeat, ABC won the night in 18-49

CBS’ Friday lineup needs MacGyver at 8 PM. With the freshman drama preempted for an inauguration special at 8 PM (0.7, 4.9 million), Hawaii Five-0 (1.2, 8.4 mil) matched a series low in 18-49 (L+SD) and hit a season low in total viewers. Also impacted was Blue Bloods 1.2, (9.8 mil) at 10 PM, off by a tenth in the demo but still Friday’s most watched program.

NBC’s Grimm (0.8) held steady with last week but freshman Emerald City (0.7) continues to fade, slipping another tenth to a new low. The Wizard of Oz drama is likely to end up as a limited event, with no second installment.

Fox’s Rosewood (0.6) slipped down a tenth. Ditto for Sleepy Hollow (0.5), which hit a new L+SD series low.

The CW’s Vampire Diaries (0.3), in its final season, was off by a tenth to tie a series low, while Crazy Ex Girlfriend (0.2), already renewed for next season, was steady.