EXCLUSIVE: Spanish actress Laia Costa has signed with WME.

Costa recently starred as the title character in Sebastian Schipper’s critically-acclaimed Victoria, a film almost entirely improvised by the actors and shot in one single take. She also plays the lead in Drake Doremus’ The Newness, opposite Nicholas Hoult, which premieres at the Sundance Film Festival this week.

Prior to this, Costa had the lead role in Russian film Fort Ross, directed by Yuriy Moroz and has also starred in Palm Trees in the Snow. She has worked extensively in her native country on local TV shows such as Cities, the Spanish remake of Brit TV series Dates, Carlos, Rey Emperador and Polseres Vermelles. She also stars in in Matthew Brown’s upcoming title Maine and Martin Hodara’s Neive Negra.

Her performance in Victoria has earned her a Lola Award (Germany’s equivalent of an Oscar) as well as a Gaudi Award (Spain’s version of an Oscar) for Best Actress. She’s also been nominated for a European Film Award for Best European Actress.

Costa is one of five actors competing for the coveted 2017 BAFTA EE Rising Star Award next month, alongside actors Ruth Negga, Lucas Hedges, Tom Holland and Anya Taylor-Joy.

She is managed by Sandra Chang at Anonymous Content and repped out of the UK by Chris Farrar at Hamilton Hodell.